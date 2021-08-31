Sikkim : Locals Demand Repairing Of Suspension Bridge Over Rangit River

NET Web Desk

Recently, the locals have condemned the concerned authorities for neglecting to repair the major damage been caused to suspension bridge over Rangit river.

Caused due to flash flood triggered by incessant rain, the bridge a passage to the famous spring of Tinkitam and nearby rural areas has suffered huge damage.

Locals have requested the concerned department to initiate urgent repairs work.

Besides, the wires supporting the bridge and safety railings have been partially damaged because of the flash flood.

The locals informed that tourist season at the spring generally begins from October and the damaged bridge could hamper the flow of tourists at a massive scale.

They reiterated on the significance of the bridge, and face dire consequences if it’s not been repaired immediately, any untoward incident could take place.

This major tourist site acts as a major source of income for the residents across the adjoining areas.

“We also fear untoward incident any time as the bridge is in need of urgent maintenance. We appeal the concerned department to initiate repair work of the bridge at the earliest,” said a local.

Furthermore, locals have apprised the concerned department on the issue, hoping to repair the bridge as early as possible.