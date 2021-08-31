Sikkim : SICA Signs Guest Players For Men & Women Cricket Team

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) has signed three male and female guest players each fir both the men and women team, after a series of trials.

The trio Liyan Khan, Karthik C.A and Kranthi Kumar from Karnataka, will play for the men’s team.

Wherein, Rinki Rajak and Manizha Mumtaz from West Bengal, and Jetsun Narbu Chee from Maharashtra will comprise the list of women outstation players, as informed by SICA press release.

The right-handed top-order batsman and leg spinner, Liyan Khan has represented Karnataka in Under-19, U-23 and U-25 categories. He has also played Ranji Trophy for the Karnataka. The 29-year-old has also represented South Zone in the U-19 category.

Kranthi Kumar, a right-hand batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler has represented Karnataka in U-19, U-23 and U-25 categories along with List-A matches. Along with Khan, he has also represented South Zone in U-19 category and was enrolled in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Specialist Academy. He has also played for Hubli Tigers in Karnataka Premier League.

Karthik C.A. is a 28-year-old top-order batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler. He was among the Karnataka probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Been part of the age categories team of the State, Karthik has also played for Ballari Tuskers in Karnataka Premier League.

Meanwhile, Rinki Rajak, aged 22 years old, has already played for Sikkim team. The right-handed batter and right-arm off-spinner has been associated with Sikkim since 2019-20 season and is the leading scorer for Sikkim in both U-23 and senior categories.

She has represented Bengal for four years in various categories and has also been part of All India Super League, East Zone U-19 team.

Besides, aged 20 years old, the right-handed batter and right-arm medium pace bowler, Manizha Mumtaz has represented Bengal and Mizoram in the U-23 category and has been captain of Mizoram team.

Aged 16 years old, Jetsun Narbu Chee is a right-hand wicket-keeper batter. She has been part of the U-16 Mumbai team and was in the probables of Mumbai in U-19 and senior categories.

In 2018-19, she was awarded MI Junior Best Wicket-Keeper.

Earlier, SICA has signed the guest players on the basis of their bio data and past performance only.

However this year, trials were conducted at Bengaluru and SICA cricket Ground, at Rangpo for the selection.

“SICA should give platform to talented and younger players from top performing States who are capable and can be with SICA for at least a few years,” said SICA president Lobzang G Tenzing.

He further added that clear and precise message should be transmitted for the cricketing fraternity in India that SICA not only promotes local talent but also support deprived players from across the nation.