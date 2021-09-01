Assam Issues New COVID-19 SOP : Key Points

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 1, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued new directives for containment of COVID-19 in both rural and urban areas.

These guidelines will remain in force with effect from September 11 across the state until further orders.

In case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches more than 10 cases in the last seven days, the jurisdictional District Magistrate will notify these areas as total containment zones.

The decision will be undertaken after consulting with MD, NHM, and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19.

However, in such zones, emergency services will continue round the clock and essential services including shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder, etc. will remain open upto 8 PM.

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce in such areas will continue round the clock.

The curfew time will be imposed from 9 PM to 5 AM, while opening of workplace and businesses/commercial establishments will be maintained upto 8 PM.

Functioning of Government and Private Offices/Establishments will be followed as per usual working hours but not beyond 8 PM.

Shops and commercial establishments will remain opened upto 8 PM.

Besides, done in Restaurants/Dhabas and other eateries with 50% of seating capacity will be followed till 8 PM.

Takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas, and other eateries will be allowed till 8 PM.

Opening of sale counters, showrooms, etc. of cold storages and warehouses will be opened till 8 PM.

All Government servants (including contractual and fixed pay) who have taken atleast first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to attend office.

However, all other employees except those in whose case vaccine is contra-indicated as per guidelines issued by the Health Department of Government of Assam, and for such claim is certified by a registered medical practitioner, must get themselves vaccinated within three days from the date of issue of this order and attend office.

Employees engaged in emergency/essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place.

The Private or Government Organization rendering Essential/Emergency Services, Law Enforcement Services and Election work will continue working without any restrictions in all districts.

Pregnant women employees and women employees with children of 3 years or below working under any Government/PSU/Financial Institutions/Private Organization irrespective of their grade shall be eligible to work from home.

However, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) working in any Government/PSU/Financial Institutions/Private Organization shall be allowed to attend duties.

According to the release, goods transport shall continue unhindered.

All Public transport authorities shall enforce COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior and seating inside the vehicles, carriers, containers, etc.

Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, and taxis shall operate for passengers with 100% seating capacity and observance of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour for passengers having atleast a single dose of vaccine.

Pillion riding on motorcycles may be allowed with atleast single vaccinated persons and compulsory wearing of mask.

Intra-district transport with 100% seating capacity subject to observance of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour shall be allowed for passengers having atleast single jab of vaccine.

Besides, no standing passenger shall be allowed. Heavy fine will be imposed on such passengers and driving license of the driver/registration of the vehicle will also be cancelled in the event of carrying standing passengers.

Wearing of face mask is mandatory even for a single person driving a vehicle. Incase of persons travelling in any private car, upto 100% of its seating capacity, wearing of face mask is mandatory for all the persons.

The order has also released further issues regarding to educational institutions, and restrictions related to crowded areas.

Physical classes for Post-Graduate, Graduate, HS Final Year shall be allowed for students having atleast single dose of vaccine.

However, students of Class XII who are below 18 years of age and if not vaccinated, should also be allowed to attend the physical classes.

There should not be more than 30 students in a section. The head of the institution will assess the required number of sections and open more sections accordingly, if required.

The schools are allowed to open for the first three days only for vaccination of the students, teachers, staffs, etc. The physical classes shall start from September 6, 2021.

All educational institutions shall continue to provide quality virtual options for classes other than post graduate, graduate and HS Final Year.

The hostels of educational institutions are allowed to open only for the post graduate, graduate with fully vaccinated residents.

Physical classes of GNM, Nursing Courses and that of technical institutions shall also be allowed to be started with atleast single dose of vaccinated pupils, teachers and support staff.

However, gatherings will be restricted in all the districts.

Meeting/Gathering at any open or closed spaces is restricted. According to these restrictions, gathering upto 50 single vaccinated persons in open spaces for public and private functions allowed subject to prior intimation to the local police authority.

However, with prior permission of jurisdictional DC maximum gathering of 200 single vaccinated persons may be allowed for both public and private functions.

In respect of closed venues with further ceiling of 50% of the hall capacity.

Besides, functions connected with national/international days atleast single vaccinated persons upto 50% of hall capacity may be allowed.

In case of marriages/religious functions, with not more than 50 single vaccinated persons will be allowed.

Furthermore, in religious places, only 40 single vaccinated persons per hour for iconic places will be allowed.

While 20 single vaccinated persons per hour for other religious places are permitted. Only fully vaccinated pilgrims will be allowed entry by Management of religious places.

Funeral/last rites will be allowed with not more than 50 persons.

Hotels/resorts will remain open till 8 PM. While delivery of essential goods through e-commerce will function round the clock.

Weekly haats/bazaars will be allowed to open in shift of maximum 6 hours.

Pharmacies/hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics will work round the clock.

Cinema/Theatre Halls will remain closed.

According to the guidelines, wearing of face mask is compulsory in all public places.

Shop owners shall ensure minimum 6 ft distance among customers and shall not allow more than 5 persons inside the shop. In addition, shop owners should compulsorily keep sanitizers and hand wash in their shops.

Shopkeepers and customers shall have to wear masks, hand gloves and maintain social distancing. Responsibility to maintain social distancing will be on the shop owner and failure to do so will be viewed very seriously and may entail summary closure of defaulting shops.

Industrial units and Tea gardens may function subject to observance of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour. Head of unit/tea garden shall be responsible for ensuring social distancing, mask wearing by workers and staffs, sanitization of industrial premises, thermal scanning, etc.

Operation of physical activities of Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) including e-auction are allowed with 50% of the total workforce till 8 PM including tea tasting, sampling, brokering. Warehousing is fully exempted.

Excise authority will continue taking strong action against illegal production and sale of country liquor in all districts as COVID-19 containment measure.

Whereas, all vehicles will be allowed to ply without any odd-even restrictions.