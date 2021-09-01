Himachal Pradesh Administers First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine To 100% Adult Population, Becomes First Indian State

NET Web Desk

Himachal Pradesh has become the first Indian state to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to 100% of its adult population.

The hill state’s milestone achievement has also been lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides, Himachal Pradesh’s Health Minister, Rajiv Saizal, asserted, “The state’s performance in vaccination has been very good. We will administer the second dose to 100 per cent of the population by November 30.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for Covid-19 management and also in the field of vaccination. The state has been doing well right from the beginning,” he further added.

Meanwhile, the health minister asserted that Himachal Pradesh government would organize a special virtual event.

PM Modi would further interact with the beneficiaries and healthcare workers of the state government.

“Himachal Pradesh leads by example! Congratulations to the medical fraternity & COVID warriors of Himachal Pradesh for administering the first vaccine dose to 100% of the adult population. It is a momentous achievement for the people of the state” – tweeted by state Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya.