Ilegal Contraband Cigarettes Worth Nearly 3 Crores Seized In Mizoram

Intensifying its operations against smuggling of contraband in the state the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles seized 260 Cases of foreign-origin cigarettes in Mizoram’s Hruaikwn, Champhai on the 31st of August 2021.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs department Champhai based on a tip-off.

According to a communique by the Assam Rifles the approximate value of the seized foreign origin cigarettes is Rs. 3,38,00,000/-. Also, the recovered items have been handed over to Customs Preventive Force Champhai, for further legal proceedings

Ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and the other states of the region.