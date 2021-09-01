Manipur : Badminton Player Meiraba Luwang Clinches Gold At International Badminton Tournament 2021

NET Web Desk

Recently, the badminton player Maisnam Meiraba Luwang at the Yonex Latvia International Future Series Badminton Tournament in Jelgava, Latvia.

The four-day tournament was organized by the Latvian Badminton Federation under the auspices of the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Meiraba Luwang clinched the title in his first ever Senior International Tournament defeated France’s Alex Lanier in the summit clash 21-15,12-21, 22-20.

“Happy to win my First ever Senior International title in Latvia 🇱🇻” – Maisnam Meiraba Luwang wrote in a caption.

A trainee at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru, Meiraba pulled off a dramatic win against the opponent.

The Indian shuttler earlier defeated the Malaysian player at the India Junior International in 2019. A year earlier, Meiraba had thumped Jing Hong Kok at the Badminton Asia Junior U-17 & U-15 Championships.

He is now all set to participate at Ukraine International 2021 from September 7, 2021 to be organized at Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Badminton Association congratulated the shuttler, Meiraba Luwang for his commendable performance, thereby wishing him the very best for his next tournament.