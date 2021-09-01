Manipur CM Distributes E-Vehicles For Waste Collection

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh recently distributed E-cart waste collection vehicles to various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) during a function at City Convention Centre.

This programme was organized by Department of Municipal Administration, Housing & Urban Development (MAHUD).

While addressing the audiences, the CM stated that state Government has taken up various measures to promote the use of electric vehicles.

In order to tackle global warming and climate change, these initiatives has been duly undertaken by the authorities.

“Continuing our effort to adopt green technologies in governance, we have distributed 75 E-Carts to 7 ULBs which will be used for collection of solid waste. I’m pleased to share that Manipur is one of the few States to begin induction of E-vehicle for collection of solid waste.” – tweeted by the Manipur CM.

Continuing our effort to adopt green technologies in governance, we have distributed 75 E-Carts to 7 ULBs which will be used for collection of solid waste. I’m pleased to share that Manipur is one of the few States to begin induction of E-vehicle for collection of solid waste. pic.twitter.com/h3vfXYEcfR — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 31, 2021

He further maintained that e-vehicles are economically and environmentally advantageous as compared to conventional fuel powered vehicles.

Considering the environmental benefits of electric vehicles, the CM further informed that Government is further signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a manufacturing company for setting up of a manufacturing unit for the production of e-vehicles such as e-rickshaw, e-mini-truck etc in the State.

The initiative is a step to replace the existing garbage collection vehicles with eco-friendly vehicles.

It is pertinent to mention here that such vehicles are procured under the Project “Management of Solid Waste on Regional Basis (Cluster-B) in Manipur”

The project has been processed under Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) scheme funded by the Ministry of DoNER, Government of India.

However, the total cost of the project is Rs 13.52 crore, with the Department of MAHUD as the implementing agency of the project.

The CM has further distributed 75 e-carts to seven Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Furthermore, these ULB’s include – Thoubal Municipal Council, Lilong Municipal Council, Yairipok Municipal Council, Wangjing Lamding Municipal Council, Sikhong Sekmai Municipal Council, Andro Municipal Council, and Heirok Municipal Council.