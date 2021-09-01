Nagaland : Deputy CM Asks DoNER To Sanction Funds To Expedite Schemes

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister, Y Patton sought aid from the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in getting funds sanctioned for various proposals.

While addressing a virtual conference with the Union DoNER Minister, G Kishan Reddy, and other concerned officials, Patton asserted about the same.

These proposals undertaken have been put up with the North East Council (NEC), and Department of Economic Affairs.

The meeting largely stressed on state requirements and issues identified while implementing the central schemes, across the state.

Patton further added that through various infrastructural development programmes, economic integration through tax reforms, IT programmes, Act East Policy, Agricultural Sector in NER has been functioning properly.

He informed the officials about economic road map implemented for various road projects in the state, Enhancing Landscape and Ecosystem Management (ELEMENT) Project, Action Plans for enhancement of Oil Palm, Horticulture Development, and State’s Assistance to affected farmers.