Nagaland Health Minister Inaugurates ‘Community Health Centre’ At Phek District

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Nagaland Health Minister, S Pangnyu Phom inaugurated the ‘Community Health Centre Chizami’ under Phek district.

The programme was accompanied by Member of Parliament (MP), Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), and other concerned officials.

This Community Health Centre was established by upgrading the Primary Health Center (PHC).

It has been considered as a milestone achievement for the residents of Chizami Region under Phek District.

According to Phom, this Community Health Centre will give hopes and better health avenues.

“Another milestone achievement for the people of Chizami Area under Phek District. Giving hope and better health avenues, I upgraded PHC, Chizami to CHC in presence of Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP Shri. K G Kenye, MLA, Prn. Secy & Director.” – tweeted by the state Health Minister.

“Located at the strategic area, this Center will truly serve its purpose.” – he added.