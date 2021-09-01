Nagaland : NBSE Calls For Success Stories Of Past Toppers

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has invited the Rank 1 holders from 1975 to 2021 batch to share their success stories and achievements to the students.

These invitees should have passed out their HSLC and HSSLC Examinations from the board.

Besides, the board has also notified the toppers from HSLC 1975 batch, and from HSSLC 1997 batch.

NBSE has asked these alumnus to get themselves registered in the Board’s Portal at nbsenl.edu.in. (Toppers Bio-data).

This initiative has been undertaken to track and connect with the Board toppers, aiming to let the achievers share their success stories to encourage and motivate the upcoming students.

Therefore, the Board has requested the Toppers to login to the Board’s Portal and register themselves and share their experiences.

Furthermore, all Toppers i.e. Rank 1 (one) from 1975 to 2021 have been requested to come forward and be a part of the venture.