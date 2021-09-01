Nagaland : PIL Filed Against Empowering Departments To Conduct Recruitment Exams

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Rising People’s Party (RPP) has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Nagaland Government DPAR notification.

It discusses about empowering 76 Departments to conduct ‘departmental examinations’ and make appointments.

Filed before the Kohima Bench of Gauhati High Court on August 31, the PIL condemns the July 16 notification submitted by the state government.

Through a press release issued by the party, RPP states that Nagaland Government has totally ignored its earlier request to revoke the notification.

It urged the state government to operationalize the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) with immediate effect.

“Thus the RPP had no other option but to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the said DPAR notification and for the functioning of NSSB since the Government notification is solely aimed at justifying rampant backdoor appointments”, the release stated.

“It is the demand of the Rising People’s Party that the said vacant number of Posts be advertised and filled only through the NPSC and NSSB recruitment exams in order to facilitate the practice of fair and just recruitment process. The RPP reassures its stand with the educated unemployed youths in the fight against this menacing system called backdoor appointment and appeals to all the right thinking citizens and civil society organisations to stand up for the future of Nagaland”, it further added.