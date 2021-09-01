NSLSA Conducts ‘Legal Literacy Programme’ Across Nagaland

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) has conducted various Legal Literacy activities for Legal Literacy Clubs (LLCs) during the last few days.

Conducted under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA), the Authority has organized Inter-School competitions. The event was Chaired by N Mannon, Project Assistant DLSA, Mon.

According to a press release, the organization informed that on August 17, Mon District Legal Services Authority organized a Painting Competition on Right to Education (RTE) with Legal Literacy Clubs.

Chief Judicial Magistrate cum Secretary DLSA, Mon, Seyielenuo Mezhü, NJS further elaborated on the topic for each competitions.

Based on the final decision of Judges Panel, the cash prizes were awarded to the following winners.

Aying from Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Mon has attained the first position.

Besides, the second and third position were attained by Peter Leezushu from Konjong higher Secondary School, Mon, and Manwang from Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Mon respectively.

Consolation prizes were awarded to Pholang K from Govt. Higher Secondary School ‘D’ , Mon.

Besides, the Wokha District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organized an Inter-School LLC Members Painting Competition on “Right to Education”.

Held at Front Office Wokha DLSA, during the felicitation programme, Athunglo P Humtsoe was adjudged as the winner, second – Rhonjanthung Jami, and Third – Nzanroni Yanthan.

Khrievono Seletsu JMFC cum Secretary Wokha, Meribemo A Lotha, Retainer Lawyer, and Shanchobeni P Lotha were the judges.

Longleng DLSA organized an online speech competition for LLC on the topic “RTE Act 2009” on August 30. The winners were Lidau H Phom from Christian School, K Asang Phom from Good Shepherd School, and Theiang B Phom from Shamakok Mission School. Over 20 students from LLCs participated.

Dimapur conducted the Inter Legal Literacy Club Debate Competition on the topic “Social media and the rapid spread of information” at the District Court Complex on August 30.

Seven LLC schools participated in the debate competition. Here, Mharhoni Ezung from Livingstone Foundation International and Lisabeth B. Awomi from Christian Hr. Sec. School were adjudged with the first position.

Imnasenla Longkumer from St. John Hr. Sec School and Christina Ming from Naharbari Govt. High School were adjudged with the 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

The judges for the debate competition were Y Longkumer, Principal District & Sessions Judge and Chairperson, Dimapur DLSA, Boduve Peter Resu, CJM (I.C), and Secretary Dimapur DLSA.

Mezivolu T. Therieh, OSD (Registrar), Secretary, Supreme Court Legal Services Committee distributed the certificates and prizes.

Kohima DLSA conducted online debate with the LLCs on August 27 on the topic “development and environment”.

Stella Hr. Sec School, Dr. Neilhouzhu Higher Sec School attained the first and second positions respectively. Retainer and panel lawyers Sunjib Rana Aketoliand Stila were the judges for the event.

Meanwhile, on August 26, Phek DLSA in collaboration with Teacher-Incharge, Legal Literacy Club members of Christian Home School, Phek conducted Painting/Sketching competition on the topic ”Misuse of gadgets and Social Media”.

It was organized in presence of Cheliam Khiamniungan, Secretary, Phek DLSA cum JMFC.