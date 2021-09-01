‘Nutrition Month’ & ‘Matru Vandana Saptah’ Launched In Mizoram

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

On Wednesday, September 1, the Social Welfare Minister Dr. K.Beichhua inaugurated the ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month)’ and ‘Matru Vandana Saptah’ through a video conferencing.

Inaugurated via video conferencing, these programmes are considered significant schemes under ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’ and ‘Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana’ under Women & Child Development Department.

While speaking at the function, the Minister stated that Women & Child Development, Government of Mizoram is the top best performing department, as recognized by the Ministry of Women & Child Development.

He further applauded the cordial cooperation between various departments of the government such as – Health Department, Ayush, Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) Department, Banks as well as various Non Government Organizations (NGOs) functioning across the state.

Dr. K. Beichhua encouraged the concerned department to put extra efforts in regard to eradicating Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in Children and anemia in adolescents during this year’s ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month)’ and ‘Matru Vandana Saptah’.