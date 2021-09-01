Set Up Mini Cold Storages In Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu To Centre

– NET Web Desk

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday, 1st of September 2011 took part in a video conference with the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy, and the other CMs of the eight northeastern States.

Speaking at the conference CM Pema Khandu urged the central government to set up mini cold storages across the state to reduce the wastage of farm produce.

Speaking at the conference, the Chief Minister informed the participants that Arunachal has 25 lakh hectares of cultivable area of which only 2.5-lakh hectares have been put to use.

On slow coverage of oil palm cultivation in the State, he attributed it to the lack of commitment from the promoters in setting up processing factories in Arunachal that had led to the loss of confidence among the farmers.

He also informed that an MoU with one of the promoters was canceled and meetings have been called with the existing ones to fast track the mission.

Allaying the fear of the impact of oil palm cultivation on forests in the State, Khandu said it is unlikely to have any effect since the identified areas for the purpose cover only the wastelands. He informed that a committee from the central government has already identified an area of 1.33-lakh hectares of wasteland for oil palm cultivation.

The CM requested the central government to increase oil palm coverage in the State to 15000 hectares in the first year of the cabinet announcement of the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP).

CM Khandu also informed that the State has launched its mission in 2016 with the target completion of 2023 covering an area of 1-lakh hectares. He said the phase 1 and 2 of the mission is complete and phase 3 is currently underway. He requested a 5 years extension of the organic mission so that more people can be benefitted.