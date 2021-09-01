Sikkim CM Meets Labour Minister, Discusses About ‘Sikkim Majdoor Awas Yojana’ Scheme

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay met the Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Environment, Forest & Climate change, Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the Union Minister for being appointed as the Minister-in-charge of the aforementioned ministries.

They discussed several issues including Sikkim Majdoor Awas Yojana.

A resolution for the same has already been passed by the Labour Welfare Board.

He also submitted a proposal listing out points concerning the state and sought his intervention in the matter.

The Union Minister further assured of his assistance in all the concerned matters.

Recently, The Sikkim Labour (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021, seeking mandatory registration of the workers arriving in Sikkim as private labourers, was passed in the state Legislative Assembly on June 16.

This legislation will help check the background of the workers coming in, thereby filtering the criminal elements of the labourers entering the state in the guise of workers as background checks will include scanning for criminal records & legal disputes.