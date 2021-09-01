Sikkim Gets New ‘Independent Telecom Circle’

NET Web Desk

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a major breakthrough, with the creation of Independent Telecom Circle of Sikkim named, ‘Sikkim Telecom Circle’.

Earlier named as West Bengal Telecom Circle, the functioning of this Independent Telecom will commence from September 1, 2021.

According to statement issued by BSNL, the heads of newly formed Telecom Circle will directly report to CMD, BSNL through respective Zonal Director of BSNL Board.

However, following financial activities involved in de-merger of Sikkim BA from West Bengal Telecom Circle and creation of an independent Telecom circle will be carried out on priority in consultation with concerned officials in BSNL Corporate Office and Information Technology Project Circle (ITPC), Pune.

This creation now requires transfer of all data regarding assets, liabilities in Financial Accounting and Controlling (FICO), and all related SAP Modules.

Besides, opening of a Circle Operational Account and Collection Account and creatio of Circle CSC for payments is also required.

Appointment of Statutory Auditors and separate reporting in TR/Billing related SLR/Reports are also significant.

A government owned Communications Corporation, BSNL can now reach out to every nook and corner of Rural and Urban areas of the state.

It can now expand the network with innumerable facilities such as – Code-division Multiple Access (CDMA) Mobile, Landline Services (Basic Wireline), GSM Mobile (Prepaid, Postpaid, GPRS, 2G, 3G and 4G Data Services), Carrier Services, BSNL Broadband (DSL and FTTH), MPLS VPN, VSAT, IN Services, VoIP Services (BSNL WINGS).