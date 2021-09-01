Sushmita Dev To Arrive In Tripura On A 15-Day Tour, To Visit 60 Assembly Constituencies

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Former Silchar MLA Sushmita Dev will be visiting Tripura on September 1, 2021, 15 days after joining Trinamool Congress. The former All India Mahila Congress president is expected to stay here for another 15 days.

West Bengal’s Education minister Bratya Basu will be accompanying Dev.

It may be mentioned here that after coming to power for the third time in West Bengal, TMC is now eying to build a fort in Tripura and Dev’s joining the party is expected to give it a boost. Tripura goes to poll in 2023.

Dev will tour 60 assembly constituencies in eight districts and will hold meetings with party workers.

During her visit, Dev will first meet Milan Prabha Majumder, wife of former Chief Minister Sudhir Ranjan Majumder and from there, she will meet gymnast Deepa Karmakar.

Sources said that All India General Secretary of TMC Abhishek Banerjee is also scheduled to visit Tripura shortly.