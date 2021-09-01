Tripura: Three MLAs Take Oath As Ministers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan on August 31 afternoon administered the oath of office and secrecy to three BJP MLAs- Sushanta Chowdhury, Ram Prasad Paul and Bhagaban Das- all of whom were recently inducted into the cabinet.

Altogether, 19 elected representatives including out of 36 MLAs were present at the swearing ceremony.

The attendees included Union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, Chief Minister Biplob Deb, and Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma were among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony.

MP Rebati Tripura and cabinet minister Santana Chakma could not attend due to their pre-scheduled programme.