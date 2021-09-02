Assam: Pugilist Jamuna Boro, Archer Sanjay Boro To Be Appointed As Excise Inspectors

NET Web Desk

Boxer Jamuna Boro, who won a bronze medal at the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships held in Ulan-Ude, Russia, and international archer Sanjay Boro will be appointed as excise inspectors.

In a statement issued to the media on September 1, 2021, the Assam cabinet informed that the duo will be handed over their appointment letters on September 3 on the birthday of Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah.

It may be mentioned here that Bhogeswar Baruah was one of the first Assamese to win gold at an international event.

He won a gold medal at the 1966 Asian Games. He was the winner of the gold medal in an 800-metre running event of the 1966 Asian Games.

As a mark of respect to the former athlete, his birthday on September 3 every year is observed “Abhiruchi Sports Day” in Assam.

He had started a sports academy at Dimow in Sivasagar in the early 90s. But after operating for three years, he had closed it down due to lack of funds.

He is the first Assamese to get the Arjuna award.