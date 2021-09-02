Assam : Security Forces Seize Heroin Over 2 Kgs, 2 Held

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, September 2, in a major operation against drug menace, the security forces have apprehended a truck at Jorabat, Assam.

Acting on intelligence units, the security forces have apprehended two persons regarding the same.

The East Guwahati District Police (EGPD) have further recovered 205 soap cases of heroin (approximately 2.5 kgs), valuing worth Rs 17.5 crores, from inside the oil tank of this truck.

Identified as Dipak Sarma, and Jamminlal, the security forces have also seized the truck bearing Registration No. DD9192.

Both the apprehended have been handed over to the Police Station (PS) in order to receive further detailed information about the illegal contraband utilization.

“Big Success in #WarOnDrugs ! Based on an intelligence input, EGPD today apprehended a truck at Jorabat & recovered 205 soap cases of Heroin (approximately 2.5kgs worth ₹17.5 crores) from inside the oil tank. Two apprehended – Dipak Sarma & Jamminlal Further operation is on.” – tweeted by Guwahati Police official account.