BJP Failed To Keep Poll Promises: Sushmita Dev

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Former Congress leader from Assam Sushmita Dev, who joined the Trinamool Congress recently, arrived in Agartala on a 15-day tour of Tripura on September 1, 2021.

Speaking to the reporters upon her arrival in the state capital, the former Silchar Lok Sabha MP said that the BJP-led government has failed to live up to the poll promises and that time has come to give the party a befitting reply.

She also lashed out at the Left parties and the Congress and said that they have remained inactive and have failed to build a strong organisational setup in the state.

Speaking about TMC’s chances, she said, “Creating an organisation in Tripura is a difficult challenge ahead of assembly election, which is barely 18 months away.”

“People want TMC to flourish in Tripura. However, for a few months we will have to deal with tough challenges,” she added.

“We will face every challenge and build a strong organisation in Tripura. Experienced TMC leaders and ministers are visiting the state regularly for doing the same,” she added.

It may be mentioned here that Dev was also accompanied by West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu and Trinamool MP Pratima Mandal.