Manipur CM Announces Cash Reward For Police Team For Busting ‘Brown Sugar Manufacturing’ Racket

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 1, the Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh along with commendation for the police team that busted a drug manufacturing unit at Yairipok in Thoubal district.

The security forces has seized a huge quantity of suspected brown sugar and opium, valuing Rs 90 crore in the international market.

According to official reports, the security forces have retrieved items as – a Police ID Card; a Keypad Nokia phone black in colour; an empty gas cylinder; a gas burner; one aluminium tub (Large); One aluminum Dekshi (Large); a small aluminum Dekshi; one Sintex blue in colour (300 litres); two Brite 200 litres (red and blue in colour); one Brite 100 litres (red in colour); two immersion heaters; 11 plastic bags containing raw materials of Opium(kani) weighing around 430kg; 4 empty plastic bottles of Ammonium Chloride (white in colour); 2 plastic bottles of Ammonium Chloride – white in colour (1kg each); 3 bags of suspected Brown Sugar weighing around 40kg.

Besides, 250 litres of processed liquid for production of Brown Sugar; and a Bolero car bearing Registration No. MN07D-3311 (silver in colour) from their possession.

“Zero tolerance for anyone involved with illicit drugs. A team of Manipur Police, District Administration and volunteers destroyed a Brown Sugar manufacturing unit at Yairipok. Recovered 3 bags of suspected Brown Sugar weighing 40kg,” – tweeted by the Manipur CM.

The illegal manufacturing unit was run by a policeman at his residence in Yairipok Tulihal Awang Leikai, Thoubal district.

Identified as Md Mujibur Rahman, the policeman has been working as Manipur police head constable in Tamenglong district.

The constable was apprehended along with another person. According to police reports, Md Hero, a resident of Thoubal is the distributor of refined brown sugar.

While, Md Firoj looks into the transportation of the raw materials.