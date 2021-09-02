Manipur CM Inaugurates Two Bridges In Imphal East District

NET Web Desk

The Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh has inaugurated two bridges in Imphal East District, a major breakthrough to maintaining connectivity across the region.

Constructed over the Imphal River at Lairikyengam Leikai, the works for the same commenced in March 2019.

Funded under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme, the bridges include : Lairikyengbam Leikai – Heikrumakhong Bridge; and Keisam Mapa Bridge.

Meanwhile, the CM has expressed his gratitude to PM Modi, thereby expressing hope that government will be able to bring the roads and bridges at par with developed cities during the upcoming five years.

The CM was accompanied by the state Minister for Public Works, Power, RD & PR, Information & Public Relations, Administrative Reforms, Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Biswajit Thongam.

He further added these bridges will provide a big relief to the locals, thereby developing the connectivity.

While another tweet by Biren Singh reads, “I’m happy to also inaugurate the Keisam Mapa Bridge today along with Hon’ble Minister Sh @BiswajitThongam Ji. With PM

@narendramodi Ji’s guidance, I’m confident that our Govt will be able to bring our roads and bridges at par with developed cities in the next five years.”