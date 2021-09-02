Manipur CM Launches E-ILP Platform For Imphal, Jiribam, and Mao Districts

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, September 2, the Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh has inaugurated the e-ILP (Electronic-Inner Line Permit) platform at Imphal, Jiribam, and Mao districts.

The initiative has been undertaken with a purpose of regulating the entry, exit and tracking of visitors to the state.

“Launched the e-ILP platform of Manipur in presence of Hon’ble Ministers, Hon’ble MLAs and Officials of the Govt. today. This platform will play a major role in regulating the entry, exit and tracking of visitors who are staying beyond their ILP duration.” – tweeted by the CM.

Launched the e-ILP platform of Manipur in presence of Hon’ble Ministers, Hon’ble MLAs and Officials of the Govt. today. This platform will play a major role in regulating the entry, exit and tracking of visitors who are staying beyond their ILP duration. pic.twitter.com/ZSq8hiUj3C — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 2, 2021

This initiative was followed after the Manipur Governor, La Ganesan has ordered the state government to open an Inner Line Permit (ILP) counter or facilitation centre at Jiribam Railway Station.

This will facilitate registration of ILP of both entry and exit under the Manipur Inner Line Permit Rules, 2019 with immediate effect and in public interest.

The order was issued in anticipation of the reopening of Jiribam-Silchar Railway passenger line by the Central government.

It further ordered to set up exit counters at the Imphal Airport, Mao Gate and Jiribam Gate for recording exit of ILP holders from the state.

Meanwhile, Inner Line Permit (ILP) is an official travel document issued by the Government of India to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

It is however obligatory for Indian citizens from outside those states to obtain a permit for entering into the protected state.