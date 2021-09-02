Manipur Student Body Demands Apology From Congress Poll Observer’s “Discriminatory Remark” On Poppy Cultivators

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Student Body, Thadou Students Association has sought a public apology from the former Union Minister, and senior Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh for hurting the sentiments of Manipur’s hill dwellers by referring them as poppy cultivators.

Recently, the Congress Poll Observer has accused the BJP-led government in Manipur of diverting urea supply meant for farmers to opium fields, thereby boosting the poppy cultivation.

“Manipur is getting TWICE the supply of urea it needs and yet farmers complain of shortage! Why? Because urea is diverted to hill areas in Manipur, where poppy is being grown for opium in large areas in last 4 years. The State Govt is fully complicit in this,” – tweeted by the Union Minister.

Through a press release, the Thadou Students Association asserted that Ramesh made a “prejudiced” statement, thereby hurting the sentiments of hill residents.

“As for urea, the shortage has been highlighted every year irrespective of which party forms the government. Moreover, the season for paddy and poppy cultivation is not the same,” – asserted by the association’s deputy secretary-general Paogoulum Chongloi.

“Though not known exactly, poppy was cultivated in Manipur since the early part of 2000s, where the previous Congress-led SPF government was in Manipur till March, 2017. But no such anti-social activities were never checked and anti-drugs campaign was never launched by the masses and the state government had never initiated any steps to control the menace of drugs until N. Biren Singh led BJP government take-up Anti-Drugs Campaign and declared “War on Drugs” in 2018.” – the statement further read.

The association has given a week’s time to Mr. Ramesh for apologising to Manipur’s hill residents for uttering the “discriminatory” remark or face dire consequences.

Recently, the Manipur farmers have suspected of illegal smuggling of urea into Myanmar, wherein demanded an inquiry into the shortage of the much-needed fertiliser.

Depending on this, farmers had also launched a stage-in protest, as in hunger strike demanding timely availability of urea.

The BJP Spokesperson; and Advisor, IT, Science and Technology, Mmhonlumo Kikon, Government of Nagaland has also tweeted regarding the same.

“Congress should send experienced organisational leaders & not amateurs for election work. Former minister makes an irresponsible statement and hurts the sentiments of the hill people in Manipur. This should show how deep his foot has gone in his mouth” – tweeted by Kikon.