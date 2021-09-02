Mizoram: BJP Inducts New Members

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

BJP Mizoram Pradesh on September 2 inducted 13 new members at their official office-Atal Bhavan.

BJP Mizoram Pradesh President Vanlalhmuaka at the induction function stated that BJP Mizoram is excited to have 13 new energic members in its party.

Vanlalhmuaka highlighted that BJP Mizoram Pradesh has always been working towards the development of Mizoram.

“We are grateful for the financial and medical assistance from the Central BJP government while Mizoram is currently facing a financial crunch due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Vanlalhmuaka also said that the BJP will be fielding a candidate at Tuirial constituency, which has been left vacant by the untimely death of the Constituency MLA Andrew H Thangliana.

“The BJP party is currently working towards having a maximum number of MLAs in the upcoming 2023 Mizoram Assembly Election. Unlike the 2018 election, the MNF shall not receive any help from Central BJP as they themselves have stated in the Assembly House that they have no alliance with BJP,” Vanlalhmuaka said.