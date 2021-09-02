Mizoram : Kolasib DC Urges To Expedite Investigation Into JCB Driver Abduction

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

On Thursday, September 2, the Deputy Commissioner of Kolasib, Dr. H. Lalthlangliana has sent a letter to his counterpart at Hailakandi District, Assam, dealing with assault and abduction of JCB Operator by Assam Police at Aitlang.

In the letter, Dr. H. Lalthlangliana stated that it has come to notice from a reliable source that on the afternoon of September 2, 2021 at Aitlang, Assam Police went to disrupt the activity of Excavator JCB Reg. No. MZ05 A 4464, at the land of Lalngaisanga (located at Aitlang).

Here, road construction to connect jhum land has been undertaken by the farmers.

However, further reports have revealed that the Assam Police damaged the door of Excavator and snatched the keys from the JCB operator Lalnarammawia.

The Kolasib DC stated that Assam Police, putting on a Commando Uniform has blindfolded and then kidnapped the JCB operator with a gun pointed to his head.

Later, he was dragged by the river, ripped off his clothes, thereby threatening for his life. After the incident, his mobile phone along with JCB keys were also taken away by the cops.

Dr. Lalthlangliana in his letter further stated that action of Assam Police is considered a very serious issue and a huge setback towards the initiatives for peace until now.

This can further aggravate using forces between the deployed forces around this area, the DC further added.

He has urged the immediate intervention of his counterpart into the situation and take necessary action against these perpetrators, and positively return the items taken away by the Assam Police to the JCB owner and operator at the earliest.