Mizoram : MSBC Conducts Meeting On ‘Inner Line of 1875’

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

On Thursday, September 2, the Mizoram State Boundary Committee (MSBC) under the Chairmanship of Deputy CM Tawnluia conducted the 2nd meeting on ‘Inner Line of 1875’.

The meeting was held at Conference Hall, Forensic Science Laboratory of Mizoram New Capital Complex (MINECO).

While addressing the meeting, John Neihlaia, IGP (HQ), Mizoram gave a briefing on the condition of Mizoram police stationed at the Assam-Mizoram border.

The Deputy CM Tawnluia asserted that MSBC is still firm on its stand of the ‘Inner Line of 1875’.

He assured people of the state that Mizoram police stationed at the border are in their best condition, and that residents of Mizoram need not worry on the same.

It is pertinent to mention here that Boundary Committee headed by Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo consists of 4 sub groups.

These groups are undertaking an in-depth study of the Memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister in 2018 by the Joint Action Committee (JAC).