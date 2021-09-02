Mizoram Sports Department Awards Cash Incentives To Athletes

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Sports and Youth Services Department on September 2, 2021, organised a Distribution Function of Incentive Cash Awards to Sportspersons at Aijal Club.

The Incentive Award Act was put up in 2002 and became a Law in 2008. A total of 2005 athletes have been given an Incentive Cash Award since 2008.

The total amount sanctioned has been Rs. 120,87,450. Between 2008 and 2019 it was Rs. 37,10,350; from 2019 to 2019 it was Rs. 48,09,800 and between 2019 and 2020 it was Rs. 35,67,300.

Speaking at the function, Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte said that 2005 athletes applied for the Sports Incentive Cash Award. He added that there are plans to revise the cash incentive and he hopes that the next cash incentive award will be better than the present day.

The Minister also encouraged all the awarded athletes to be grateful to the Government’s support and to keep on growing and developing in their respective disciplines.

The three top awarded athletes are-

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, weight lifting: Rs. 4,25,000 Jeje Lalpekhlua, Football: Rs. 1,80,000 H. Lalruatfeli, Hockey: Rs. 1,61,000

Besides the athletes, coaches of various disciplines along with their respective games were awarded cash incentives.