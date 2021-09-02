Mizoram: Youth Commission Organises Encouragement Programme For IAS Aspirants

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Youth Commission on September 2 organised an encouragement programme for MYC IAS Full Sponsorship Candidates, 2021.

Speaking at the function, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia highlighted that for a long time, Mizo youths have not joined the All India Services or have cracked services under the UPSC.

He called on the 20 selected Mizo youths to be an example for other youths, take up this challenge and make the most of the scholarship provided to them by the Mizoram Youth Commission.

Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo also spoke words of encouragement and said that there are only a few candidates who get through UPSC exams in their first attempt, and therefore it is necessary that the selected candidates do not give up until they attain the sweet taste of success.

Under the Chairmanship of Dr Vanlaltanpuia, the Mizoram Youth Commission has selected 20 candidates who got a full scholarship to attend coaching classes in New Delhi.

10 of the selected candidates were admitted to ALS Coaching Centre, Delhi while the remaining 10 were admitted to Chanakya IAS Coaching Centre, Delhi.

They started attending classes in February but due to the Covid pandemic, they attended online classes which ended on August 30, 2021.

During the offline and online sessions, the coaching centres organize several online tests for the candidates.

The expenses, food, lodging, study materials and all travel expenses of the 20 selected candidates come up to a total of 50 lakhs which are all covered by the Mizoram Youth Commission.