Nagaland : Khonoma Green Village Reopens For Tourists From September 2

Khonoma Green Village has decided to reopen tourism activities from September 2, with issuance of guidelines, as informed by Ecotourism Management Committee through a press release.

According to directives issued, only tourists on pre-booking and package tours would be allowed.

The tourists needs to produce vaccination reports to the concerned Tour Operator.

However, tourists planning to visit Khonoma village must take local guides, available through Khonoma Tour Operators.

It further advised visitors to follow the 3Ws – Wear Mask, Wash Hands, Watch Distance.

However, it informed the tourists to avoid the 3Cs – Crowded Places, Close Contact, and Closed and Enclosed Spaces.

The release further informed those visiting Khonoma for picnic or sightseeing should leave Kohima by 5 PM in the winter (October-February).

Whereas, visitors have been asked to leave Kohima by 6 PM in the summer season (March-September).

It further informed that collection of flora & fauna, washing of vehicles or clothes in rivers, anti-social elements, gambling in any form, and loitering are strictly prohibited, the statement further read.

However, according to the statement, flying of drones would be allowed only at designated places.

It cautioned that visitors and tourists violating the guidelines would be penalized by the Khonoma Youth Organization.