Nagaland Tribal Welfare Dept Asks Staff To Wear Traditional Attire

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Nagaland Tribal Affairs Department have directed its staff members and officials to wear each tribe’s traditional costume during office hours every Wednesday.

The decision has been undertaken to preserve and promote the rich Naga traditional attire.

Joint Director & HOD of Tribal Affairs, Sino Phom referred the initiative, as a humble step in regard to conceptualising and promoting the rich traditional attire of the many tribes of Nagaland.

A notification to this effect was issued on August 27 and came into practice on September 1.

All the staff members at the Directorate of Tribal Affairs have started wearing traditional attire on Wednesday.

However, this will be the norm for all employees under the Department, Phom further added.

She also informed that unlike other Departments of Nagaland, prevailing since Statehood, state Tribal Affairs Department is just two years old.