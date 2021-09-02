Sikkim : AH&VS Minister Meets MoS DoNER, Discusses About Enhancing Tourist Flow

NET Web Desk

Recently, the state Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Information and Public Relations and Printing and Stationery Departments, Lok Nath Sharma met the Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Ministry of Cooperation (DoNER), B.L. Verma.

The Minister apprised the MoS on the background of unique existence of a wide range of natural diversity.

He informed about enormous tourism potential and scope of establishing the state as a shooting destination.

The Minister has also put forth a proposal for the establishment of Eco-Heritage Film City in Sikkim.

Besides, knowing about the necessities, MoS B.L. Verma assured the provision of support for the accomplishment of the project.

Sharma also extended gratitude to the Minister of State for the co-operation and agreeing to the required support as proposed.