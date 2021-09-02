Sikkim : Film Promotion Board Proposes Set-Up Of Eco-Heritage Film City at Yangang

NET Web Desk

Recently, the 2nd Board meeting of Sikkim Film Promotion Board (SFPB) that highlighted the need for creation of a single-window system and the setting up of Eco-Heritage Film City at Yangang.

The meeting was held at chamber of Chairperson, SFPB, Pooja Sharma at Manan Kendra.

The Director, IPR Department, Benu Gurung informed about creation of single-window system.

It highlighted it’s necessity to simplify and facilitate the film shooting process in the state.

She further added that setting up of a single-window system will require full co-operation and co-ordination from the other concerned departments.

SFPB Chairman, Sharma in her address also informed about the proposal on setting up of Eco-Heritage Film City at Yangang.

She further added that Sikkim itself is a natural set for filming production and has great potential for it to stand out as a leading shooting destination in the country.

The Eco-Heritage Film City will also help in creating employment opportunities for the people of Sikkim, she added.

Furthermore, Sharma also informed that Eco Heritage Film City project idea was put across to Minister of State (MoS), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) by the IPR Minister, Lok Nath Sharma, thereby receiving a positive feedback.

She further asked for the suggestions of the concerned department for making upcoming Sikkim Global Film Festival a grand success.

Further discussion on Film Policy, grant in aids and other specific agendas were also discussed during the course of the meeting.