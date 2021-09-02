Sikkim : SSB Personnel Conducts Meeting To Review BOP Infrastructural Facilities

NET Web Desk

Recently, a coordination meeting was initiated by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel with regard to basic infrastructure facilities in Border Out Posts (BOPs) of 36 BN SSB, Gyalshing situated at high altitude of Singalila Range.

The meeting was held at the Conference Hall of the District Administrative Centre, Rabdentse.

The Additional District Collector, West, Agawane Rohan Ramesh chaired the meeting.

He patiently lent his hearing to the floored issues, suggestions and demands by the present representatives from both 36 BN SSB, Gyalshing and 72 BN SSB, Yangtey.

Officials from various concerned departmental representatives were consulted.

They apprised on the various issues pertaining to the developmental perspectives in favour of the Borderline outposts situated at the Singalila Range through intensive to and fro discussion sessions.

Further, the ADC West suggested that priority should be given to the smallest of the issues concerning the Borderline matters, as it holds the sensitive element of National Security.

In this regard, he informed that the engaged departments in the course should uphold the pivotal.

Besides, humongous tasks should be performed, approaching in favour of the collective national interest.

Furthermore, he even advised the departments to wrap up with the Action Taking Plan Report at the earliest before the end of this month for the swift.

The ADC shared that authentic works should remain compliance in a stipulated time frame.

In case, of the emerging difficulties he suggested to mention the current status of the issue.

He advised for writing about the concerned matter directly to the office of the Additional District Collector, West for required assistance.

It was also informed that a joint survey shall be conducted with collaborative efforts of the SSB and concerned departments for further assessments of the ground report.

Once a month review meeting will be required to follow up with the progress as provisioned.