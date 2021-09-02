Tripura: Newly Inducted Ministers Determined To Work For State’s Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Sushanta Chowdhury and Bhagaban Das- the two among the three new faces in the Biplab Deb cabinet in Tripura, have expressed their determination to work in tandem with the other cabinet ministers for the all-round development of the state.

Apart from Chowdhury and Das, the third new face in the Tripura cabinet is Ram Prasad Paul.

The trio received a warm welcome at the state BJP headquarters in Agartala on September 1, after they were administered the oath by the Governor earlier on the day.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP president Dr Manik Saha said, “Earlier there were only eight ministers in the state cabinet and majority of the departments were under Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Now, three more ministers have been inducted taking the number to 11 and this will escalate the process of work in the next 18 months ahead of assembly polls in the state.”

Sushanta Chowdhury has been made in charge of the Information and Cultural Affairs, Youth Affairs and Sports, and PWD (DWS).

Speaking to the reporters he said, “The ICA department is supposed to be the face of the government and government is media-friendly. We, the ministers have to analyse the department’s works through SWOT i.e. Strength Witnesses Opportunities and Threats.”

“We need to find out the possibilities, witness the strength of what we have and then work for the betterment of the state. Through SWOT, we can give emphasis to the areas lagging behind,” he added.

“The government has initiated a target of providing water connection under Jal Jeevan Mission by 2022,” he further said.

“DWS is an important department. No house should be deprived of water connectivity and this is the first and foremost priority. So far, 32 per cent of households have received water connections. We are determined to complete it by 2022,” he added.

“I thank the party leadership and Chief Minister for vesting the responsibility on me. My humble submission to you all is to take constructive criticism. No personal attacks should be made,” he further said.