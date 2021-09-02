Twitter Rolls Out Safety Mode To Block Accounts

NET Web Desk

Twitter on September 2, 2021, rolled the Safety Mode feature, by using which Twitter users can block accounts that are engaged in mindless trolling or use abusive languages.

Using the Safety Mode feature, a user can get abusive accounts blocked for seven days at least.

“Unwelcome Tweets and noise can get in the way of conversations on Twitter, so we’re introducing Safety Mode, a new feature that aims to reduce disruptive interactions. Starting today, we’re rolling out this safety feature to a small feedback group on iOS, Android, and Twitter.com, beginning with accounts that have English-language settings enabled,” reported India Today quoting Jarrod Doherty, Senior Product Manager at Twitter wrote,

It may be mentioned here that once the Safety Mode feature is turned on, Twitter will check the engagement with a negative tweet and it will check the content of both the tweets and assess the relationship between the person who wrote the tweet and the person who replied to the tweet.

“Twitter takes existing relationships into account, so accounts that you follow or interact with on a frequent basis will not be auto blocked even if the content of the message is unpleasant,” the India Today report added.

“Authors of Tweets found by our technology to be harmful or uninvited will be auto blocked, meaning they’ll temporarily be unable to follow your account, see your Tweets, or send you Direct Messages,” Twitter further said.

“We’ll observe how Safety Mode is working and incorporate improvements and adjustments before bringing it to everyone on Twitter. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to build on our work to empower people with the tools they need to feel more comfortable participating in the public conversation,” Twitter added.