38th Abhiruchi Sports Day Observed In Guwahati

-NET Web Desk

The 38th Abhiruchi or Amateur Sports Day was celebrated in Guwahati, Assam today. It is celebrated all over Assam to raise awareness and enthusiasm about sports every year on 3rd September, the birthday of Bhogeswar Baruah, 1st Arjuna Awardee of the state and gold medalist in Bangkok Asiad 1966.

Assam sports minister Bimal Borah flagged off a cycle rally from Chandmari to Nehru stadium as part of sports day celebrations. Bhogeswar Baruah was also present in the flagging off ceremony.

For these consecutive two years celebrations were kept perfunctory and muted due to Covid-19. Normally, competitions, cultural events, etc. take place all over Assam to celebrate this day.