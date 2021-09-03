Assam Rifles Conducts Skill Development Program In Mizoram

– NET Web Desk

Lunglei Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles conducted a lecture on “Skill Development” at Parva- III village on 03 Sep 2021.

A total of 31 locals attended the lecture. The lecture program tried to create awareness of the importance of skill development for personal growth and the growth of society.

The lecture also emphasized the importance of education and skill development training.

For the last few months, Assam Rifles have been quite active in conducting lectures and programs for career and skill developments among the youths.