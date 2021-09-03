Assam Transport Department Launches ContactLess Driving License Facility

NET Web Desk

On Friday, September 3, the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched the contact less online Learner License Facility & mVahan with Fitness Everywhere App.

The decision has been undertaken to make the services of Transport Department in the state run transparently without putting any risk of further infection due to COVID-19.

Sarma held a Review Meeting of District Transport Officers at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati, thereby announcing about the same.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the Aadhaar-based authentication contactless service was launched by the Union Ministry.

As per the following, citizens would no longer need to visit the RTO office for the renewal of driving license, duplicate license, registration application etc.

Merely, the use of Aadhar as an identification document would simplify the delivery process.

Besides, the applicants will be able to get their Learner’s License sitting for a test from home using an Aadhaar-based authentication mechanism without visiting the DTO office.

While, mVahan app, also created by NIC is an android mobile based application for issuing vehicle fitness certificate of registered Transport vehicles.

This application will make the vehicle’s fitness testing process much convenient for public besides reducing time to get fitness certificate for vehicles.

“#Covid has necessitated new ways of doing business. Citizens can now get driving license without having to visit anywhere. Launched contact less online Learner License Facility & mVahan with Fitness Everywhere App during a meeting with Dist Transport Officers today.” – tweeted by the CM.

The tweet further read, “Towards responsible governance it is critical to have robust scrapping policy. Glad that Transport Dept will have a new partner for registered vehicle scrapping facility. A collection & dismantling centre would be developed for End of Life Vehicles at Rs 75 cr in Rangia.”