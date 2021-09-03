Manipur CM Launches ‘Ayush Aapke Dwar’, Distributes Medicinal Plant Saplings To Farmers

NET Web Desk

On Friday, September 3, the Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh has launched the ‘Ayush Aapke Dwar’ campaign in the state, in order to promote cultivation of medicinal plants across the state.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this campaign aims to distribute 75 lakh medicinal plant in India within an year.

Under this campaign, the cultivation of medicinal plants will be undertaken across 75,000 hectares in the next one year.

The programme kick-started in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Pune in Maharashtra has now been initiated in Manipur.

According to CM, Medicinal plants have always played a significant role in the state for treating patients.

“Medicinal plants are not something new in Manipur as it has been used by our forefathers. The good news is, these medicinal plants have been thoroughly researched scientifically and it’s being used for various kind of treatments.” – asserted by the CM.

He further stated about 1.4 lakh such medicinal and aromatic plant will be distributed throughout Manipur.

“As part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, I’m happy to launch ‘Ayush Aapke Dwar’ in Manipur, which aims to distribute 75 lakh medicinal plant in India within one year. It was followed by distribution of saplings of medicinal and aromatic plants saplings to farmers.” – tweeted by the CM.

Earlier, Union AYUSH minister, Sarbananda Sonowal has stated that India has immense potential in the field of medicinal plants.

Over the last year and a half, the market of medicinal plants has boomed not only in India but globally.