Manipur Legislative Assembly Inducts 8 MLA’s Into Hill Area Committee

NET Web Desk

Recently, amid raging controversy against Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Councils Bill, 2021, the Manipur Legislative Assembly has inducted 8 MLA’s into the Hill Area Committee.

Signed by K. Meghajit Singh, Secretary of Manipur Legislative Assembly, this order asserts about the 8 MLA’s – Lourembam Rameshwar Meetei, Khumukcham Joykisan Singh, Karam Shyam, Nameirakpam Loken Singh, Laishram Radhakishore Singh, Y. Antas Khan, Keisham Meghachandra Singh, Thokchom Radheshyam Singh.

Meanwhile, the order states a total of 29 Assembly Constituencies are wholly or partly situated in Hill Areas of Manipur as defined in the Presidential Order issued in 1972.

The MLAs argued that Order 3(1) of the said Presidential Order which says the membership of the Hill Areas Committee, Manipur Legislative Assembly shall consist of all the members of the Assembly representing the Assembly Constituencies situated wholly or partly in the Hill Areas of Manipur.

It states that Chief Minister of the State and the Speaker shall not be members of the Hill Areas Committee.

“As per Delimitation Order quoted above presently many villages and areas falling within the definition of Hill areas as defined in the First Schedule of the Presidential Order, 1972, are situated within the boundaries of constituencies represented by them,” they stated.