Manipur : Student’s Union Calls For ’48-Hr Total Shutdown’ In Bishnupur District

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Chanambam Ibomcha (CI) College Students Union along with civil voluntary organisations have called for a ’48-hr total shutdown’ in Bishnupur district, Manipur.

This total shutdown has been imposed with effect from 5 AM of September 3 till 5 AM of September 5.

Through a press release, the student union stated also informed to boycott the college from September 3.

It stated that the decision to go ahead with the boycott has been undertaken after the government failed to allot teachers for a few departments in the college.

Besides, the government did not take any stringent measures even when the issue was raised through the utilization of media as a platform.

Within the 48-hr shutdown, the student’s union has demanded that state government should bring back the teachers of the college who were posted to other colleges if it cannot provided substitute teachers for the college, it added.

However, movement of religious activities and medical services will be exempted from the shutdown, the union stated.

In the past, the students union had raised the issue through the media on August 10, 12 and 25, further added by the Student’s Union.