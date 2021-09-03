Meghalaya: Mawlai Citizen’s Collective Protesting Cheristerfield’s Killing Show Caused

Notices have been served to the six leaders of “Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai” for organising rallies protesting against the encounter of ex HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

According to a report by The Shillong Times Marbud Dkhar, Khrawkupar Nongsiej, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh, Samuel Biam, Charlie and Sylvester Kurbah have been slapped with show-cause notices by DC East Khasi Hills for organizing public rallies violating the Covid-19 protocol laid in place.

All six of them have been asked to respond by September 6. Responding a representative of the Mawlai citizens questioned the DC’s inaction when covid rules were broken during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kharlyngdoh also alleged that the Meghalaya Govt is trying to divide the citizen’s group by showcasing six out of the eleven leaders.

“Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai” is planning to approach 35 MLAs of the Khasi-Jaintia Hills to pressurize them to raise the issue of killing the HNLC leader in the assembly and the regular cabinet meetings.

In a new development to demand suspension of the three police officials including the state Director General of Police leaders, KSU, HNYF and HYC have formed the “Ka Sur Ehrngiew Ki Nong Upper Shillong-Mylliem”, stated the Shillong Times report.