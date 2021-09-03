Mizoram Decides To Admit Refugee Children Into Its Schools

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

The Director of School Education, Mizoram James Lalrinchhana on August 31 directed all District Education Officers and all Sub Divisional Education Officers to admit all refugee children who have migrated from Myanmar owing to a Military Coup in their country.

In the letter, James Lalrinchhana cited Chapter 2(4) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE Act 2009) which directs all children between the age of 6 to 14 years and belonging to disadvantaged communities, the right to be admitted to school in a class appropriate to his or her age for completing elementary education.

He directed all concerned authorities to take necessary action on admission to migrant/refugee children within their jurisdiction to schools so that they can continue their studies.

Talking to Northeast Today, James Lalrinchhana said that the DEO of every district is currently registering those migrant children eligible for elementary education under the RTE Act.

On the query whether RTE Act applies to non-Indians, James Lalrinchhana explained that all children between the ages of 6 to 14 years-irrespective of their nationality- who are currently residing on the Indian soil are eligible for elementary education ( up to 8th standard).