Nagaland CM & Governor Greets Sangtam Community On ‘Mongmong’

NET Web Desk

On Friday, September 3, the Nagaland CM – Neiphiu Rio & Governor – RN Ravi has extended their best wishes to the Sangtam Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Mongmong’.

Celebrated annually for six days during the first week of September every year, this festival is observed as a means of togetherness, forgiveness and prayer for a bountiful harvest.

Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has expressed his best greetings for the community, hoping for blessings of peace, and well-being of everyone.

“Warm greetings to the Sangtam community of #Nagaland on the occasion of #Mongmong. May the festival which celebrates the spirit of togetherness and forgiveness strengthen bonds and promote peace. #LandOfFestivals @tourismgoi @tournagaland17 @incredibleindi” – tweeted by the CM.

However, the Nagaland Governor, RN Ravi has also extended his best wishes to the community.

He considered the festival, a time of togetherness, sharing of produce and forgiveness.

“Sanitation and repairment of public infrastructure are carried out by the villagers during this time. Traditional rituals performed reflect the importance of the villagers to live in harmony with the environment. Love, care and unity are the wonderful essence of this festival.” – asserted by the Governor.