Nagaland : Education Department Willing To Open Schools From Classes 9 To11

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Nagaland School Education Department has expressed its willingness to open schools for Classes 9 and 10 to facilitate offline teaching.

However, the final decision will be made by the High Powered Committee (HPC) on COVID-19.

Headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the announcement was done on Thursday.

Educational institutions of the state remained closed since April 29 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

This pandemic occurence has led to the commencement of online classes.

Meanwhile, the physical classes for Higher Secondary (HS), and college students have already resumed from July 26.

“The education department is of the view that classes 9 and 10 can be taken offline, but the decision to open schools has to be taken by the High Powered Committee,” – asserted by the Principal Director of School Education, Shanavas C.

If the HPC seeks the opinion of the department, it would suggest phase-wise opening of schools starting with classes 9 and 10 as the daily Covid positivity rate is now low, he said while interacting with the media on the sidelines of a programme.

“We are also tracking the situation in other states where schools have been opened and the situation of (offline teaching in) classes 11 and 12 in Nagaland,” – stated by Shanavas.

Furthermore, the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will soon make a decision, if the syllabus for the current academic session needs to be decreased or not.

After a lockdown for one and a half months, Nagaland entered into an unlock period from July 1.

Whereas, the Unlock Phase-V that was about to culminate on September 2 has recently been extended till September 16.