Nagaland Government Extends Unlock-5 Till September 16

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Government has announced that latest phase of Unlock-5 will be extended by two more weeks.

Through an order issued by Principal Secretary (Home), Abhijit Sinha has asserted that all relaxations which are in force will remain in effect till September 16.

Nagaland began unlocking in phases from July 1 and the 15-day-long fifth phase was to end on September 2.

Nagaland Government spokesperson and Advisor, Mmhonlumo Kikon, earlier asserted that High-Powered Committee (HPC) have decided to have the Unlock-V till 2nd September.

According to the earlier relaxations, as signed by the Nagaland Chief Secretary, J Alam IAS, the notification stated that Social, political, religious, entertainment, academic, cultural gatherings, and other public gatherings will be allowed up to a maximum of 50% capacity, subject to all the participants being asymptomatic, and being fully vaccinated (taken both the doses) against COVID-19, or having taken the 1st (first) dose of vaccine against COVID-19, and at least 15 (fifteen) days having passed since taking the 1st dose.

If the aforesaid vaccination criteria is not fulfilled, then the person concerned should carry COVID-19 negative test report, done through either RT-PCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT, with the swab given for the testing not earlier than 15 (fifteen) days.

In addition, there should be complete adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and maintenance of social distancing by all concerned.

Sports activities including competitions will be allowed with up to a maximum of 50% capacity and subject to other conditions for public gatherings, and further subject to detailed SOP will be issued by the Home Department.

The Government offices will function, with 100% attendance of Group A and B officers on all the working days, and for other employees, the attendance will be 50%.

Further, in line with the requirements for vaccination for attendance of the employees and staff of the Secretariat and the Directorates as laid down in this office order dated July 17, 2021, and further modified vide this office order of even number dated July 31st, 2021.

Two wheeler taxi and pillion riding will be permitted, subject to the provisions, as applicable, of the SOP issued on August 06, 2021 for passenger vehicles on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Outdoor parks, entertainment parks, recreation areas, and similar places, will be allowed to open up to a maximum of 50% capacity, and subject to all the persons managing the parks and such facilities, as well as all the visitors, including children, being asymptomatic, and all those who are 18 years of age and above should follow the guideline issued.

However, there should be complete adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and maintenance of social distancing by all concerned and further adherence to SOP to be issued by the Home Department.

Gymnasiums will be allowed up to 50% of the capacity, and the person(s) managing the gymnasium, as well as all the users shall be subject to the same conditions as outlined above for the persons managing the parks and the visitors to the parks, and shall also be subject to all the provisions of the SOP to be issued by the Home Department.

Swimming pools and cinemas shall continue to remain closed, it added.

The conduct of regular classes for the students of Class X and below in all the schools of the State shall remain suspended, and the schools will continue with the present system of online teaching.

Furthermore, dates from which the relaxations/ re-opening up of Sports activities including the competition, Gymnasium, Outdoor parks, entertainment parks, recreation areas, and similar places, will be notified in the SOPs concerned to be issued by the Home Department.

The District Task Force (DTF) may consider imposing stricter measures or rolling back certain relaxations in specified areas in the district, if an exceptional situation arises, and the DTF is satisfied that such measures are necessary under intimation to the Government, the order further stated.