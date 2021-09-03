National Wushu Players, Naina & Sangeeta Becomes First Certified Coaches Of Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Recently, the two National Wushu players from Sikkim, Naina and Sangeeta has completed a six-week Certificate Course in ‘Sports Coaching in Wushu’ from Sports Authority of India (SAI), thereby been adjudged with the state’s first certified Wushu coaches.

National Wushu players, Naina Kala Sharma and Sangeeta Subba has achieved the feat, after completing this course from the reputed National Institute of Sports, Patiala.

The 22-yr-old Sangeeta Subba hails from Ben, South District and commenced practicing Wushu in 2012.

Sangeeta is also a silver medallist in North East Championship in 2018.

Meanwhile, 22-yrs-old, Naina Kala Sharma hails from Samdong, East District.

She commenced Wushu in 2011 after watching a Wushu demonstration in one of her school meet.

Naina is a silver medallist in Junior Nationals in 2012, and a gold medallist in North East Championship.

While speaking with Summit Times, the duo assured the utilization of knowledge and techniques attained for the development and promotion of Wushu.

The martial artists are also planning to pursue a diploma course in Wushu.

Besides, both are currently preparing for the upcoming nationals to be held at the end of 2021.

“Our current target is to represent the country in the Asian Games 2022 to be held in China, so in this regard this upcoming national championship is very important for us. We need to secure our place in the national team for Asian Games,” – asserted by the duo.