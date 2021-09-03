Sikkim : Former Deputy CM, P.T Lepcha Passes Away

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, September 2, the eminent political stalwart, and former Deputy CM of Sikkim, Phur Tshering Lepcha has passed away.

Mr. Lepcha breathed his last at Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, Sochyagang, where he was undergoing treatment.

As a mark of respect to the former Deputy CM of Sikkim, the State has decided to observe three days of official mourning from September 3-5, 2021.

All Government Offices including PSUs and educational institutions shall remain closed throughout the State today, i.e., on September 3, 2021.

During the State mourning, the National Flag shall be flown at half mast in all the Government establishments.

The Cabinet meeting will be scheduled for today.

Meanwhile, these meetings has been postponed to tomorrow, the 4th of September, 2021.